‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto & Wife Bessy Reconcile

Joe Gatto announced over the weekend that he and his wife Bessy are back together.

The “Impractical Jokers” star and Bessy announced their separation in 2022 after eight years of marriage.

Now, he’s letting fans know they worked it out.

Gatto shared a beach pic of the couple on Instagram, writing, “10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured. But there was always love. And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person. I love your compassion, your resilience and your giggle. Thanks for this decade.”

He continued, “And I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this. Together. Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course…dogs. Love you so much Mrs. Gatto.”

When Joe announced their split in January 2022, he also shared that he was leaving “Impractical Jokers.”

He wrote at the time, “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with ‘Impractical Jokers.’ Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.”

The star continued, “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Bessy also shared the news, posting, “Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together.”