Celebrity News August 30, 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival Will Feature House of Music
The iHeartRadio Music Festival is only weeks away!
This year, the festival will have a new interactive fan experience called “House of Music,” which will be inspired by the artists performing.
The iHeartRadio Music Festival, which goes from September 22-23, will have performances from Lenny Kravitz, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Travis Scott, TLC, Sheryl Crow and more.
The “House of Music” will feature a Kelly Clarkson room, a Fall Out Boy room, 50th anniversary of Hip Hop room, and a TLC room.
The house will be free and open to the public before, during, and after the arena show, starting at 4 p.m. PT and closing at 1 a.m. PT, at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.