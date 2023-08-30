iHeartRadio Music Festival Will Feature House of Music

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is only weeks away!

This year, the festival will have a new interactive fan experience called “House of Music,” which will be inspired by the artists performing.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, which goes from September 22-23, will have performances from Lenny Kravitz, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Travis Scott, TLC, Sheryl Crow and more.

The “House of Music” will feature a Kelly Clarkson room, a Fall Out Boy room, 50th anniversary of Hip Hop room, and a TLC room.