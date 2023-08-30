Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News August 30, 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival Will Feature House of Music

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is only weeks away!

This year, the festival will have a new interactive fan experience called “House of Music,” which will be inspired by the artists performing.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, which goes from September 22-23, will have performances from Lenny Kravitz, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Travis Scott, TLC, Sheryl Crow and more.

The “House of Music” will feature a Kelly Clarkson room, a Fall Out Boy room, 50th anniversary of Hip Hop room, and a TLC room.

The house will be free and open to the public before, during, and after the arena show, starting at 4 p.m. PT and closing at 1 a.m. PT, at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

#CelebrityNews

More in Celebrity News