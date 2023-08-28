“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Lace Morris, 33, has a baby on the way!

On Monday, Morris announced that she is expecting her first child with Ryan John Nelson.

Along with a photo of her dog Lola posing with a onesie and sonogram, she wrote on Instagram, “Baby has entered the chat💬What a beautiful surprise🫶🏼.”

She revealed that their baby is “due in March.”

She also tagged Ryan in the post.

In 2016, Lace appeared on the 20th season of “The Bachelor,” starring Ben Higgins. She then signed up for the 3rd season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” getting engaged to Grant Kemp.

They would eventually it quits and she would return to “Bachelor in Paradise” in Season 8.

She has opted to keep her relationship with Ryan off-the-radar.