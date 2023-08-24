‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown & Audrey Kriss Secretly Wed Last Year (Report)

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Sister Wives” star Leon Brown, 28, and Audrey Kriss, 27, are married, The U.S. Sun reports.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by the site, the couple wed October 29, 2022, at a courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The pair reportedly met at Westminster College around 2017 and dated for two years before announcing their engagement in January 2019.

At the time, Leon told People magazine, “I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating,” adding, “There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life. [They] made me a better person and continues to make me a better person.”

Leon and Audrey both use they/them pronouns, and Brown came out as transgender in June 2022.

They wrote on Instagram at the time, “someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my sh*t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world… so here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my sh*t figured out, to let you know that i am trans. my name is Leon and my pronouns are they/them.”



The reality star, who is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown, continued, “i remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”