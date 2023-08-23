‘And Just Like That…’ Finale Secrets About Kim Cattrall’s Big Return!

“Extra” is breaking down secrets from the Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That…,” which will feature Kim Cattrall’s highly anticipated return as Samantha Jones!

It’s a moment most never thought would happen after years of rumored friction between Kim and the rest of the cast.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, shared to “Extra’s” Adam Glassman, “It’s a very small cameo, but it’s a fun little nugget.”

Kristin Davis described Kim’s character Samantha as a “great” one to have.

As for what to expect from the cameo, Kim shot it solo and never interacted physically with any of the other cast members, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

This season also features the return of John Corbett, who plays SJP’s love interest on the show. Sarah Jessica recently dished on their reunion, saying, “It was amazing and fun and so comfortable and familiar.”