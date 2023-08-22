Royal Canin’s Partnership with Uber Pet Can Help You Save on Cat Rides to the Vet

Cat advocate Hannah Shaw is all about routine pet care for her favorite feline Coco, and now she’s leading the charge across the U.S. with Royal Canin’s Cat2Vet campaign!

She told “Extra,” “There are 90 million cats living in U.S. households, but less than half of them see a vet on an annual basis… We really have to be their advocates. Cats are masters at hiding their pain.”

Shaw pointed out that “A survey commissioned by Royal Canin found that nearly 30 percent of participants said that they did not take their cats to the vet on a regular basis because it’s inconvenient.”

Right now, Royal Canin is making vet visits more accessible and less stressful by teaming up with Uber Pet in 15 different cities.

Hannah shared, “You can actually get $10 off your ride to take your cat to the vet.”