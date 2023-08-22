Harvard Affirmative Action Ruling Has No Effect on Workplace DEI Initiatives, Expert Says

Getty Images

A June Supreme Court ruling against admissions criteria that factor in race at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina has “caused some confusion” among company leaders concerned with workplace diversity, according to Michele Ruiz, co-founder and CEO of BiasSync.

In both cases, brought by Students for Fair Admissions, Inc., the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies that factored in race on student applications, on the basis that they violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment as well as Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“There's a lot of confusion, obviously, based on this recent Supreme Court decision that has caused a lot of concern, consternation, and frankly distress for many individuals,” said Ruiz. Companies, too, are questioning “whether or not this is going to have some kind of impact or effect on how organizations pursue their DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] initiatives,” Ruiz said.

A new white paper by BiasSync, "Navigating Diversity in 2023 and Beyond,” offers a detailed analysis of "Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College," and the implications on both the education sector and broader employment practices.

“The bottom line is that the Supreme Court decision has no legal effect on workplace law. The takeaway is for companies to lean into DEI priorities, but also ensure that corporate approaches focus on the kinds of obstacles job candidates from underrepresented groups face and not race,” said Ruiz.

The paper provides actionable insights and translates the complexities of the Court's ruling into “practical strategies for organizations to navigate the evolving landscape of diversity and inclusion,” according to BiasSync.

“One of our most important goals was to provide a defensible roadmap for leaders so that companies can continue to make progress on DEI priorities for the benefit of all employees,” Ruiz said.

“Our purpose at BiasSync is to create more fair and respectful workplaces. And this useful information is another step towards being a transformative partner for America’s companies,” Ruiz said.



To read the white paper in its entirety visit https://go.biassync.com/scotus.