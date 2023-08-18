TikTok Star Caleb Coffee in ICU After Falling Off Cliff onto Lava Rocks

Caleb Coffee is lucky to be alive after a horrific fall in Hawaii.

His family shared on GoFundMe that the TikTok star was hiking with friends around 2 p.m. on Wednesday when he slipped and fell 60 to 80 feet, landing on lava rock.

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a hospital, and medics told the family he was lucky to be alive.

Miraculously, the teen, who suffered significant injuries and is in an ICU, is now awake and sharing updates with his fans on TikTok.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Posting from his hospital bed with gashes on his face, Coffee said, “I wanted to let you guys know a little update. I just found out that my neck and spine are not broken,” he said. Getting emotional, the social media star continued, “So thank you so much, God. I just want everyone to know that anyone who is supporting me, I really appreciate you guys and I’m doing my best to get better.”

He added, “I just want to give the biggest thank you to God because this isn’t the first time I almost died in my life. When I was younger I had severe seizures, grand mal seizures, and I almost died, and yesterday I almost died as well.”

Choking up, Coffee said of the fall, “I can’t even fathom it, I don’t even remember. Just woke up and I thought I was going to die, and then I didn’t die, so thank you, God.”

Jason Coffee/Instagram

While Caleb’s injuries were not as extensive as originally thought, his dad Jason Coffee revealed on Instagram Stories, “He has a broken femur (surgery placed a rod through it), 2 plates & 10 screws in his right elbow, a fractured left wrist, stitches in forehead and lip.”

The family also shared on GoFundMe that he suffered “burns throughout his entire body. He also hasn’t been able to hold down food.”

His loved ones added, “Unfortunately Caleb did not have medical insurance and we can not afford these medical bills that is why we are making this go fund me.” Fans cans can donate here.