Post Malone Reveals Secret to His 55-Lb. Weight Loss
Post Malone, 28, shed 55 lbs., and now he’s sharing the secret to his weight loss.
Opening up on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Malone revealed he cut out soda.
“Soda is so bad,” he said. “It’s so good, but so bad. [If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty, [then] I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”
The star said he was tipping the scales at 240, but after cutting out soda, he now weighs 185.
Back in April, Post assured concerned fans on Instagram that he was losing weight in a healthy way.
He wrote, “Hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night. i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier.”
Malone welcomed a daughter last year, and shared, “I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”