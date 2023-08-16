People’s Choice Country Awards 2023 Nominations Announced

The nominees for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards have been announced!

Fans worldwide can vote for their favorite artists across 12 categories, including People’s Artist of 2023.

Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion and Zach Bryan are all competing for the award.

Other categories include Male Artist of 2023, Female Artist of 2023, Group/Duo of 2023, New Artist of 2023, and Song of 2023.

Little Big Town will be hosting the show on September 28 from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The show will broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

See the full list of nominees below:

THE PEOPLE'S ARTIST OF 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Megan Moroney

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)

"Love You Anyway" - Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)

"Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)

"Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

"Thinkin’ Bout Me" - Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)

"wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

"Beer With My Friends" - Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)

"Cowgirls" - Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)

"red" - HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)

"Save Me" - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)

"Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

"wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

"We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)

"You, Me, And Whiskey" - Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

"Dawns" - Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)

"Just Say I’m Sorry" - P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)

"Life Goes On" - Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)

"Seasons" - Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)

"Texas" - Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren "Oak" Felder)

"That’s Not How This Works" - Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)

"UNHEALTHY" - Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)

"Wasted" - Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

THE ALBUM OF 2023

“Bell Bottom Country” - Lainey Wilson

“Different Man” - Kane Brown

“Gettin' Old” - Luke Combs

“One Thing At A Time” - Morgan Wallen

“Religiously. The Album.” - Bailey Zimmerman

“Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” - Kelsea Ballerini

“the mockingbird & THE CROW” - HARDY

“Whitsitt Chapel” - Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"Need a Favor" - Jelly Roll

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

"Thank God" - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

"Thought You Should Know" - Morgan Wallen

"wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

"Where We Started" - Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

"You Proof" - Morgan Wallen