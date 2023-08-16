Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Ben Affleck’s Birthday with Sweet Tribute

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez showed hubby Ben Affleck some love on his 51st birthday Tuesday.

The singer posted a video of the couple singing Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World” in the car. In the video, Ben is behind the wheel in a white T-shirt, with J.Lo wearing a white tank top in the passenger seat recording.

Lopez wrote in the caption, "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!"

It was just last month that Ben was helping Jen celebrate her 54th.

She revealed in her On the JLo newsletter that Affleck threw a party for her, explaining, “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends.”

She went on to write that both her children and Ben’s children took part in the celebrations.

“All the kids were there; it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

Ben and Jen are co-parenting a blended family of five kids.

Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo has twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Back in May, Jennifer opened up to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about how she and Ben make each other better parents.