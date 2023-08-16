Chris Young Loses 60 Lbs. — See His Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation!

Getty Images

Country singer Chris Young is dropping the pounds!

On Tuesday, Young, 38, posted a pic of himself after shedding 60 lbs.

Along with posting the nearly shirtless snap, he wrote on Instagram, “This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym. Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah… Gonna leave this here #cheers #fitness motivation."

Just days ago, Chris showed some love for Planet Fitness. He posted a selfie with some of his friends, writing, “Shoutout to everyone at @planetfitness in West Chester, OH for the pre show workout today! #letsgo.”

Though Chris is currently on tour, he has clearly made time to work out and stay fit!

Chris isn’t the only country star to slim down.

Last year, Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney revealed that he dropped almost 50 lbs.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy.”

Shay shared, “Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!"