Celebrity News August 15, 2023
‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Darren Kent Dead at 36
Darren Kent, who appeared on “Game of Thrones” and “EastEnders,” has sadly died at just 36 years old.
His reps at Carey Dodd Associates shared the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend .”
His cause of death was not given, but The New York Post reports he suffered from osteoporosis, arthritis, and a rare skin disorder.
Kent played a grieving goatherder from Slaver’s Bay on “Game of Thrones” in 2014. He also appeared in the 2008 film “Mirrors,” the 2012 Kristen Stewart movie “Snow White and the Huntsman,” and the 2023 action flick “Dungeons & Dragons.”
Darren also garnered critical acclaim for his role as a teen with a rare skin condition in “Sunny Boy.” The part earned him Best Actor at the 2012 Van d`Or Independent Film Awards.