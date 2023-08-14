Jason Isbell on His New Album & Working with Martin Scorsese

A fan and critical favorite in the world of Americana music, Jason Isbell is back in a big way!

It’s a banner year for Isbell, who is getting rave reviews his new album “Weathervanes,” and who has a key role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Before the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, “Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Jason about the movie, the new album, and more. Watch!

Of his movie experience, Jason admitted, “I was terrified. I didn’t know what I was doing. I auditioned. I did my best. I kept trying and finally I got it.”

Along with praising his famous co-stars for being “helpful,” he added, “Everyone on that set was at the very top of their game… Everyone just really wanted to work together to make the movie as good as it could possibly be.”

Movie and album aside, Jason also has a tour underway.