Ana Garcia, photo by Alexandra Chrysohoidis

‘Beyond the Headlines: Surviving Abduction’ Reveals Heart-Wrenching Stories of Imprisonment

Five brave women are sharing their terrifying experiences of abduction and imprisonment in Lifetime’s “Beyond the Headlines: Surviving Abduction.”

The episode, airing Saturday, August 12, also showcases their healing process. Viewers will hear directly from Abby Hernandez and Mary Stauffer as they each share their heart-wrenching stories of survival.

Hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Ana Garcia, “Beyond the Headlines” will focus on cases of “shattered families torn apart by crime, survival stories of abduction, toxic love triangles, cases of brainwashing, fights to protect endangered children, and crimes committed by parents.”

The series offers in-depth coverage of emotional stories through interviews, expert analysis, and special footage.

Garcia is also host of “True Crime Daily The Podcast,” which has been nominated for a People’s Choice Podcast Award for the second year in a row.