Robbie Robertson of The Band Dies at 80

Getty Images

Canadian rock legend Robbie Robertson, who helped create the Americana music genre, died Wednesday at 80 after a long illness.

Known as the guitarist and songwriter for The Band and as Bob Dylan's lead guitarist, Robertson's contributions to music led to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He was also noted for his many collaborations with director Martin Scorsese for 45 years, through the director's upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Robertson was born in Toronto on July 5, 1943. Rocking since he was a teen, he was in the Hawks, who went on to play on Dylan's 1965 and 1966 tours ahead of a name change to The Band.

Robertson, who wrote the Joan Baez hit "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" (1971), was the writer of The Band's earliest hits: "The Weight" (1968), "Up on Cripple Creek" (1969), "Rag Mama Rag" (1970), and "Time to Kill" (1970).

Eight years and seven albums later, it was all over, and The Band's farewell concert was shot as "The Last Waltz" by Martin Scorsese in 1978.

Among other films Robertson composed for: "Carny" (1979), "Raging Bull" (1981), "King of Comedy" (1983), "The Color of Money" (1986), "American Beauty" (1999), "Any Given Sunday" (1999), "Gangs of New York" (2002), "The Departed" (2006), "Shutter Island" (2009), "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013), and "Silence" (2016).

Robertson released solo albums from his self-titled debut in 1987 through 2019's "Sinematic."