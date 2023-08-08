‘NYPD Blue’ Actor Austin Majors’ Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Austin Majors died in February at just 27 years old, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Majors died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Back in February, TMZ reported the “NYPD Blue” actor was living in a homeless shelter in L.A. at the time of his death.

A source told the outlet that no foul play was suspected. They believed at the time that Major ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl.

His family released a statement, saying, “[Austin] was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

The statement continued, “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause,’ and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Majors was best known for his role as Theo Sipowicz on “NYPD Blue” (1999-2004). He played the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz, played by Dennis Franz, on 48 episodes.

Majors was honored with the 2002 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Television Series.