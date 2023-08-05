Angus Cloud's Mother Denies His Death at 25 Was Suicide

Getty Images

"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud died last week at 25 of a suspected drug overdose, and his grieving mom is now speaking out to tell fans his death was not — in her opinion — intentional.

Lisa Cloud took to Facebook Friday, writing, "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."

She went on, "He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically," she conceded, "but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

Seeking some consolation, she wrote, "His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love."

Hammering home her point, she continued, "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case."

In conclusion, Lisa urged fans, "To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts."

Cloud’s father Conor Hickey, 65, died May 18 following a battle with cancer, and the 25-year-old star was reportedly traumatized afterward.

Angus, his mother and sisters traveled to Ireland to meet with extended family to spread Hickey’s ashes in multiple places.

One of those places was at Hickey’s 100-acre farm in Laurelstown, County Meath, but Angus was too distraught to attend and stayed in his nearby hotel room.

According to family friend Mick Gleeson, “He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father.”

Gleeson described him as a “rabbit caught in the headlights,” saying he couldn’t “come to terms with his loss.”

Mick said, “I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man.”

Another friend added, “I think coming back to his father's place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him. He could not face the final goodbye to his father. It is awful that he felt so overcome that his own life has come to an end.”

DailyMail.com reports Cloud eventually made it to the family farm with an aunt to scatter some ashes, and he did attend two other private ceremonies for his dad, including spreading ashes over Conor’s parents’ graves in Dublin, and in County Offaly, where Hickey’s family was from.

Staff at the Kettle Country House hotel where Angus stayed described him to the paper as “very upset” and “very quiet” during his stay.

His cousin Gerald Hough also opened up, sharing with the publication, “We are all deeply saddened at the loss of Angus, leaving behind so many brokenhearted family and friends. He was an immense talent and kindhearted soul he will be missed by all of us.”

While Angus was born in California, family friend Noel McLaughlin added that Angus grew up coming to County Meath with his dad.

“Angus used to love coming back to County Meath with his father who made a point of returning every year,” McLaughlin said. “He did love it here, and the pair of them would go out shooting in the fields. It is tragic what has happened, and Angus was very upset when he was here.”

As for where Cloud will be laid to rest, McLaughlin said, “It will be up to his mother where she decides his resting place will be.”

Angus had traveled back to Oakland, California, shortly before he passed away. According to TMZ, he was found at home and it was his mother who called 911 to report a “possible overdose.”

During a 911 dispatch call posted by the site, one operator can be heard saying, "Her son has possibly overdosed, he doesn't have a pulse.” Later, another says, "It is going to be a DOA, possibly an overdose."

The Oakland Fire Department confirmed to "Extra" that they were alerted to “a medical emergency” on Monday. “Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner."

The statement continued, "Cause of death is unknown."