‘Survive the Raft’: Watch a Sneak Peek from the New Social Experiment Reality Show!
Discovery’s new reality show “Survive the Raft” kicks off on Sunday, and “Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at what’s in store.
Based on a 1973 social experiment, the show follows nine contestants living together on a boat. They are tasked with completing challenges as they work toward a shared cash prize. At the end of each episode, however, they have the option of continuing together or swapping out a contestant for a new participant.
In the clip, host Nate Boyer checks in with the contestants to see how their first night went. While everyone seems “agreeable,” a contestant named CJ opens up about his apprehensions in a confessional.
“Everyone at face value says we’re friends and we’re going to ‘Kumbaya’ around the campfire, but the truth is I have no idea who these people are,” CJ says. “I have no idea if I trust them and if I voice my opinions right away, it may be my death sentence.”
Cut back to Nate and the group, and Boyer asks a woman named Maddie if she thinks it will be “smooth sailing.”
She replies, “I think we all know it is not going to be smooth sailing,” adding, “I have a lot of faith. Each and every one of us I feel very confident can make this work.”
