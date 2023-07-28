Celebrity News July 28, 2023
Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL star Ray Lewis, has been determined.
An autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports says Lewis died from a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine intoxication.
According to the toxicology report, alcohol and alprazolam — the drug used in Xanax — were also discovered in his system.
The 28-year-old was found unresponsive in his Florida home on June 14. Police ruled the death accidental, according to TMZ Sports.
The former Baltimore Ravens player paid an emotional tribute to his son at his funeral, saying, “We will see you again.”