Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

A cause of death for Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL star Ray Lewis, has been determined.

An autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports says Lewis died from a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine intoxication.

According to the toxicology report, alcohol and alprazolam — the drug used in Xanax — were also discovered in his system.

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive in his Florida home on June 14. Police ruled the death accidental, according to TMZ Sports.