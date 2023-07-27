Getty Images

Randy Meisner, co-founder of the Eagles, has died. He was 77.

According to a statement shared by the Eagles on their website, Meisner died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD),” the statement said.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit’.”

Born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Meisner formed the band the Eagles in 1971 along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon. He got his start in Los Angeles when he was recruited by John Boylan to perform backup for Linda Ronstadt.

Meisner left the Eagles in 1977 to pursue a solo career. He released his self-titled debut solo album in 1978, as well as “One More Song” in 1980.

The musician reunited with the band for their 1998 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they performed their hits “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy.”