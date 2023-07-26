Getty Images

Singer Tori Kelly’s husband André Murillo is updating fans on how she’s doing.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported Kelly, 30, was hospitalized over the weekend in the ICU because of blood clots.

Now, her husband writes on Instagram Stories, “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

Insiders told TMZ the scary situation unfolded Sunday night while the “Nobody Love” singer was having dinner with friends in downtown L.A. Her heart reportedly started racing and she passed out “for a while.”

Her friends wanted the Grammy winner taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center — not a hospital downtown — so they didn’t call an ambulance. Instead, they drove her to the hospital themselves.

At the time, she was in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai and had been in and out of consciousness. Sources said clots were found in her legs and lungs and doctors are working to find out if any are near her heart.