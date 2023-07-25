Looking Back at Acclaimed Doc ‘5B’ in Honor of 40th Anniversary of 1st AIDS Ward

It was 40 years ago this week that a group of volunteer nurses established 5B, the world’s first AIDS ward.

In honor of the anniversary, “Extra” is looking back at the critically acclaimed 2018 documentary “5B” about the staff and patients in the ward, located at San Francisco General Hospital.

During a time when the LGBTQIA+ community faced widespread discrimination and many medical staff refused treatment to those diagnosed with HIV and/or AIDS, a team of nurses decided to buck the system.

They opened the 5B ward in 1983 and not only showed compassion for their patients, but developed protocols still used today.