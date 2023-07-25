Berlin Frontwoman Terri Nunn Still Takes Our Breath Away

Louis Rodiger

Terri Nunn, the iconic frontwoman, singer and songwriter for the legendary electro-pop band Berlin, is back on tour this summer!

Along with hitmakers Culture Club and Howard Jones, Nunn and her original bandmates John Crawford and David Diamond are currently on the road, playing hits like “The Metro,” “No More Words,” and the Oscar-winning “Take My Breath Away” from “Top Gun”!

“Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Terri, who said, “Concerts are the reason I do this... They are a reason to live for me.”

Terri also talked about the band’s legacy, the tour, and news about an exciting new movie project with Sirius XM DJ Richard Blade. Watch the video above!