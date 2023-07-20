Keanu Reeves on Reuniting with Band Dogstar for Album & Tour (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Keanu Reeves faced the music as Theodore “Ted” Logan in the “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” films, but the actor was rocking out long before then!

Now, his band Dogstar is heading out on tour and dropping its first album in 23 years.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte caught up with Keanu, vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Robert Mailhouse to talk about their reunion and new song “Everything Turns Around.”

Why is now the perfect time to get back together?

Reeves said, “Because it was exciting to play music together. And there was a consensus from all of us that... ‘Yeah, this feels cool. And we're doing some cool stuff. Let's play. Let's write and make a record and let's play some shows.’”

The trio, who just performed their first headlining show in two decades at L.A.’s famed Roxy, are releasing more music this fall.

Keanu said, “On October 6 ,the band Dogstar is releasing their first album in 20 years called ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.’”

As for the tour, he revealed, “We're doing a West Coast tour in August — about 12 to 14 dates — and then hopefully touring again near the end of the year, maybe a little more Mid or East Coast.”

What’s it going to be like hitting the road together? The band agreed Robert would be the most efficient packer, but don’t expect these guys to eat healthy.