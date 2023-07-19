YouTube Star Annabelle Ham’s Family Shares Cause of Death

Instagram

UPDATE: Annabelle Ham’s body was found in the waters of Mobile Bay in Fairhope, Alabama on July 15, according to a Baldwin County Coroner’s Office report obtained by The Post. At this time there is no official cause of death, pending the autopsy report.

Influencer Annabelle Ham tragically died at just 22 years old, and now her family is speaking out about her cause of death.

They shared on Instagram, “We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven. She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, “Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain characterized by repeated seizures. A seizure is usually defined as a sudden alteration of behavior due to a temporary change in the electrical functioning of the brain.”

Annabelle’s family also praised her in the Instagram post, “Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved. We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family.”

Shutting down false rumors, the family insisted, “Please don’t post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded. There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you.”

Her sister Alexandria also told The Post that Annabelle “struggled with epilepsy for a while.”

She remembered Annabelle as “all that’s good in this world. She was the life of the party, a spark-plug, she loved everyone she met and everyone loved her too.”

Alexandria added, “She was always so happy and looked for ways to make every day, situation, or outing better. There really aren’t adequate words for how good she was.”