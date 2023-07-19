Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Logic, 33, and wife Brittney Noell are parents again!

Noell just announced the arrival of their second child — with a little help from their eldest, Bobby.

Brittney wrote on Instagram, “Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier. we are all (especially Bobby) so in love.”

She included a precious photo of the newborn, and then a second pic of the brothers, in which Bobby sticks his tongue out.

Noell announced she was expecting in January with an ultrasound Instagram post and the message, “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023🤍.”

In March, Logic posted a cute progress pic of Noell's baby bump as they stood facing each other with their stomach's exposed. He included the caption, "Sympathy belly."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, and Noell secretly wed in 2019, and the rapper announced Bobby’s arrival in 2020.