Haley Odlozil, Mom Who Documented Cancer Battle on TikTok, Dies at 30

TikTok

Haley Odlozil, whose battle with stage IIIC ovarian cancer was intimately documented on TikTok, died Friday of the disease.

She was 30.

Haley's husband Taylor, who along with son Weston had been prominent in the family's videos, announced her passing, writing, "It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away. I cannot begin to describe the amount of heart ache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing. I never knew my heart could physically hurt. Ive never seen someone fight so hard to live. Her love for me, Weston, her family, & her friends is what has kept her going for so many years, especially the last 8 months. Im so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her."

He went on, "I am so grateful for the lessons I have learned from Haley. As the husband I have seen every moment. The happy ones & the sad ones. One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last 8 years. The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her but so overwhelmingly sad Im not there to see it. My fear of death is so much less knowing I will get to see her one day completely healed. I cannot wait for that day."

Turning his attention to Weston, he wrote, "Im so thankful I got to see Haley fulfill her life purpose of becoming a mom. She was an incredible mother. My heart breaks most for Weston. I dont think he will ever fully understand what he meant to Haley. He was everything to her."

"I love you Haley," he concluded, "more than I can put into words. You are a part of who I am and I will never stop loving you. I cant wait to see you again."