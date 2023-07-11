Surfer Mikala Jones, 44, Dies in Freak Accident

Getty Images

The surfing community is mourning the death of pro Mikala Jones.

Surfline reports the 44-year-old died in a freak accident on Sunday while in Indonesia. He had moved from Hawaii to Indonesia years ago.

According to the site, he "suffered an accident resulting in a wound to the inside of his left groin that was approximately 10 centimeters long. All signs point to a severing of the femoral artery, likely from a surfboard fin.”

He was taken by boat to Tuapejat Pier, and from there to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jones was reportedly staying at the Awera Resort in North Sipora with his wife Emma and their children.

His daughter Isabella shared a heartbreaking tribute to her dad on Instagram.

Alongside photos of her father, she wrote, “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. Im happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, i would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me.”

She also shared, “i’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and i wish i could give you one last hug. I wish i could tell you again how much i love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.

“I know you are in a good place now with nana vi, and your friends. I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning… I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be [thinking] about you dad ❤️ i love you so much, thank you for everything ❤️ fly high 🕊️ ur a f**king legend.”

The surfing community remembered Mikala in the comments.

Tia Blanco wrote, “Your dad was one of the nicest humans I’ve encountered in the surfing community. So sad to hear this news. Sending you love & strength. So sorry about this.”

Her fiancé Brody Jenner added a prayer and heart emoji.

Robbie Crawford shared, “Your dad is one of my favorite humans I’ve ever known … simply the best … so much love to you and your family ❤️🙏🏻.”