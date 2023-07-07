Da Brat Welcomes First Child at 49

Getty Images

Da Brat is a mom!

The 49-year-old rapper and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart have welcomed a baby boy named True Legend Harris-Dupart.

People reports their son was born in Atlanta on July 6. He was 20 inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz.

Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris-Dupart, told the magazine, "I can't BELIEVE he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way."

She continued, "Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."

Opening up about his name, the artist said, "His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we've met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT." The couple, however, is keeping the name True.

Da Brat and Jesseca wed in 2022, and the rapper previously told People she wanted, "Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

At 48 she wasn’t sure about having a baby, but her wife, who has three children, shared, "We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing."