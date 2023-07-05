Celebrity News July 05, 2023
Surprise! Robyn Welcomed Baby Boy
Robyn, real name Robin Miriam Carlsson, had fans talking this week when she posted an Instagram photo of a baby!
In the pic, a little boy with blond hair and blue eyes looks up at the camera. She included the sweet caption, "My time is yours 4-ever Tyko," but didn’t explain further.
Now, Robyn’s rep confirms to People that the baby is the 44-year-old Swedish singer’s son.
According to People, Tyco is a Nordic name that means “good fortune.”
Charlie XCX commented on the photo, writing, “What a flirt 💕,” and Tess Holiday dropped a series of holding-back-tears emojis.
Some fans were curious at first to know if the baby was Robyn’s. One asked “Baby Robyn?! 😍” and another wondered, “Did I miss a couple of chapters?! You’re a mommy??!😍”
Others congratulated the singer, like the user who wrote, “😍 All the best 4 u and ur little family 😘,” and another who gushed, “Yes!!!! So happy for you.”