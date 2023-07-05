Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News July 05, 2023

Surprise! Robyn Welcomed Baby Boy

Robyn, real name Robin Miriam Carlsson, had fans talking this week when she posted an Instagram photo of a baby!

In the pic, a little boy with blond hair and blue eyes looks up at the camera. She included the sweet caption, "My time is yours 4-ever Tyko," but didn’t explain further.

Now, Robyn’s rep confirms to People that the baby is the 44-year-old Swedish singer’s son.

According to People, Tyco is a Nordic name that means “good fortune.”

Charlie XCX commented on the photo, writing, “What a flirt 💕,” and Tess Holiday dropped a series of holding-back-tears emojis.

Some fans were curious at first to know if the baby was Robyn’s. One asked “Baby Robyn?! 😍” and another wondered, “Did I miss a couple of chapters?! You’re a mommy??!😍”

Others congratulated the singer, like the user who wrote, “😍 All the best 4 u and ur little family 😘,” and another who gushed, “Yes!!!! So happy for you.”

