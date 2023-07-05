Surprise! Robyn Welcomed Baby Boy

Getty Images

Robyn, real name Robin Miriam Carlsson, had fans talking this week when she posted an Instagram photo of a baby!

In the pic, a little boy with blond hair and blue eyes looks up at the camera. She included the sweet caption, "My time is yours 4-ever Tyko," but didn’t explain further.

Now, Robyn’s rep confirms to People that the baby is the 44-year-old Swedish singer’s son.

According to People, Tyco is a Nordic name that means “good fortune.”

Charlie XCX commented on the photo, writing, “What a flirt 💕,” and Tess Holiday dropped a series of holding-back-tears emojis.

Some fans were curious at first to know if the baby was Robyn’s. One asked “Baby Robyn?! 😍” and another wondered, “Did I miss a couple of chapters?! You’re a mommy??!😍”