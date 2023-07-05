Allison Mack Exits Prison Early After Serving Time for NXIVM Sex Cult

Getty Images

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack, who was sentenced to three years for her involvement in Keith Raniere’s NXIVM sex cult, was released from prison early, People magazine reports.

Allison checked into the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in September 2021 and was released on Monday after serving less than two years behind bars.

The facility is the same prison where Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman served time for the college admissions scandal.

Allison was arrested in 2018 for sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy charges. She later pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges.

Mack was believed to be a leader in the controversial self-help group NXIVM and accused of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere and his NXIVM subgroup of women, DOS. The case was the subject of the HBO documentary “The Vow.”

In 2021, Mack was sentenced to the three years and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and complete 1,000 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.

Raniere, 62, was convicted of federal sex crimes and other charges. He is now serving 120 years in prison.

Ahead of her sentencing, Mack apologized for her actions in a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” she wrote, “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”