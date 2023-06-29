Metro Boomin to Headline Billboard’s 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Concert

Getty Images

This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop, and Billboard is ready to celebrate!

Fans won’t want to miss Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live with headliner Metro Boomin and openers Coi Leray and Armani White.

Metro Boomin is a heavy hitter in hip hop. As a producer, he’s worked with everyone from Drake to Migos to Post Malone. He wowed at Coachella this year, alongside big names like Diddy, The Weeknd and 21 Savage, plus he curated the new soundtrack for “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.”

Gail Mitchell, Billboard's Executive Director of R&B/Hip-Hop, shared in a statement, “This year marks a momentous milestone in the evolution of a genre that was initially dismissed as a fad and now reigns as a global force. We're looking forward to celebrating hip-hop’s trailblazing architects and future legends during what will no doubt be an energy-packed, exciting show at the Novo.”

The concert, in partnership with Vibe, takes place August 8 at the Novo is L.A. Buy your tickets here, starting at 10 a.m. PDT Thursday.