‘iCarly’ Star Nathan Kress & Wife London Welcome Baby No. 3

Surprise! Nathan Kress, 30, and his wife London are parents again.

The “iCarly” alum announced the news with a “rapid-fire life update” on Instagram.

He shared, “1. We're having a baby! 👶 2. It's a boy! 👦 3. He's here! 🐣”



Revealing the little guy’s name, he continued, “Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it's been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it.”

He continued, “Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home.”



Kress ended with, “Onward to life as a family of 👋.”

He included photos of the family loving on the new baby, and one of their pup Penny checking him out!