Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett, 35, Dies in Apparent Drowning

Getty Images

The NFL family is mourning the death of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office the 35-year-old drowned in Destin, Florida.

A news release states that first responders were called around 2:12 p.m. to help “a group of people located near a second sandbar who were having a difficult time getting back to shore.”

“One of the individuals, an adult male, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out,” the sheriff’s office said, adding, “Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but the man was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.”

Ryan was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2011 and served as a backup to Tom Brady for three seasons. He also played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Mallett left the NFL in 2017.

Brady remembered Ryan on Instagram Stories, writing, “We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight.”

In recent years, Mallett was working as a head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.