Getty Images

Frankie Valli has said “I do” for the fourth time!

The 89-year-old singer married former CBS executive Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas Monday, according to People magazine.

The newlyweds, who first started dating in 2015, had the ultimate intimate ceremony at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino — they had no guests at all.

Valli told People that it was “terrific to have found love once again” at this stage of his life.

Jacobs, 60, shared with the outlet how she and her new husband first met, saying, "We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner. We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."

For the wedding, Jacobs wore a long white dress, while Valli went with a navy tuxedo and a white collared shirt underneath.

The Four Seasons frontman’s certified gold single, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” played during the exchanging of the vows.

This is Valli’s fourth marriage.