Summer Sipper! Get Your Tickets to Rosé Day Los Angeles

Looking for the ultimate SoCal summer soiree? Check out Rosé Day Los Angeles!

The summer sipper takes place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 24 at the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. Get your tickets here!

Admission includes glasses of rosé wine, champagne and specialty rosé inspired cocktails, as well as access to a Rosé Beer Garden, Frozé Zone, and Dos Hombres Mezcal Bar with an appearance by Aaron Paul.

Food for purchase will be available at Iron Chef Marc Forgione’s selection of food trucks, which will include some of the chef’s signature dishes as well as menu items specifically paired with rosé.