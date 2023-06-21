U.S. Open Champ Wyndham Clark Recalls Feeling Late Mom’s Presence (Exclusive)

Getty Images

U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark talks to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about celebrating his big victory and feeling the presence of his late mom throughout the tournament.

Clark won his first major on Sunday, beating Rory McIlroy by a stroke.

He celebrated with a huge night in L.A., and Billy asked if he was still hungover.

Wyndham confessed, “I'm running on very little sleep and a lot of fluids. But it's a dream come true.”

Bush pointed out, “You went deep in L.A. that night. You never changed your clothes. I love that. You kept right in the same uniform. How late of a night was it?”

Clark recalled, “What's funny is I kept being like, ‘Should I change my shoes? Should I go put on clothes?’ And everyone was like, ‘No, who cares about that?’ So I went to three or four different places and I was wearing metal spikes in clubs and it was pretty comical. I had champagne poured all over me. I smelled terrible. We were out till 2:30, 3 o'clock.”

They also spoke about his late mother, who passed away when Wyndham was 19. Billy asked, “Did you actually feel her right there, some kind of spiritual connection?”

He said, I did, I did… Honestly, the whole week there was a lot of times I felt her presence. She lived in L.A. for a while and there was a bunch of [people who] came up and told me great stories about her and showed me pictures of her… That's almost never happened at tournaments and for that to happen that week... it was honestly something so special. I was walking up 18, I was saying... ‘Mom, please be here with me. Help me get through this,’ and then winning and looking up... I just told her, ‘Thank you, I hope you're proud of me.’”

The athlete also talked about what lies ahead.

Billy said, “You've got a lot of winning ahead of you. You got the Wells Fargo Tournament. You're about to go play. Can you… go again?”