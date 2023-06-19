‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Cody Longo, 34, was found dead in February, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the actor died from years of drinking, listing his cause of death as “chronic ethanol abuse.” The docs note that alcohol bottles were found at the scene.

Cody was found dead in bed at an Austin, Texas, residence and the autopsy states that his body was decomposing.

In February, a family member told TMZ, Longo’s wife Stephanie, who works at a dance studio, called the police after she was unable to reach him.

Once the cops arrived, they kicked down the door after no one answered.

The family member noted that Longo battled alcohol abuse for several years and went to rehab this past summer.

Though a cause of death had not been revealed, the family believed that Longo most likely relapsed.

Longo’s wife revealed that he was trying to better himself for their children. In a statement, she said, “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered.”

He is survived by his wife and his three kids.