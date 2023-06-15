Sleeping on the Job? Tensions Run High in This ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ Exclusive Clip

Discovery Channel

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the new season of “Hoffman Family Gold!”

Season 2 of the Discovery Channel show premieres on Friday, and it looks like tensions are running high in the Hoffman family.

In the clip, we see Todd and Hunter creating a sluice box for their new plant, Holy Roller. Hunter catches his dad sleeping on the job and isn’t too pleased. They continue to rub each other the wrong way, and by the end, Hunter walks off the job.

Giving some insight, Todd explains to camera, “It's kind of fun working with them but it's also hard because we argue and fight a lot on these types of things so he's got his ideas I got mine so it's bittersweet. It's fun at one point but also sometimes you get into spats.”

This is just a taste of what’s in store this season, now that Hunter believes he’s ready to take on more responsibility and run his own plant.