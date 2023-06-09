‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52

Getty Images

Mike Batayeh, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” has died at 52, TMZ reports.

His family tells the site that he passed away in his sleep June 1 after suffering a heart attack at his Michigan home.

His sister Diane said Mike’s passing was unexpected, as he had no heart issues.

Batayeh’s family said in a statement, "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

In “Breaking Bad,” Mike’s character Dennis Markowski worked for Gustavo Fring as the manager at the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, where Walter White and Jesse Pinkman made meth.

Batayeh appeared in many shows over the years, including “The Bernie Mac Show” (2005) and “CSI: Miami” (2006).