Backgrid

DC Young Fly has broken his silence over the death of his longtime partner, Jacky Oh.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty (sic) so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” the comedian, 31, wrote in a touching statement Thursday on Instagram.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!” he added. “Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

DC also spoke about the significant role faith played in his and Jacky’s life.

“You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous.”

He shared that he will always tell their three children what “an amazing person” and “GREAT mother” Jacky was.

He wrote, “You know how our last convo went 🥺 I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true).”

Jacky — born Jacklyn Smith — died May 31 at age 33.

DC — whose real name is John Whitfield — was reportedly filming the Nick Cannon-created MTV series in Atlanta when he heard the news.