Madonna Calls Rapper Tokischa During Talk Show Taping: 'Queen!'

If Madonna calls, you pick up — even if you're in the midst of a TV interview!

That's the lesson Dominican rapper Tokischa taught viewers in Spain when she nonchalantly turned away from the host of the popular show "La Resistencia" Monday to take a call from the Queen of Pop.

Decked out in a lime-green blouse and dark tie, and sporting too-cool red-tinted sunglasses, Tokischa apologized to Madonna for not having called her back.

"Am I interrupting anything?" Madonna asked, as host David Broncano looked on incredulously and some in the studio audience shouted, "Queen!"

To prove it was really Madonna on the other line, the superstar sang a few lines from her iconic hit "La Isla Bonita."

When Madonna asked Broncano if he was treating Tokischa right, he swore he was treating her like "the queen that she is."

He went on to pitch a future interview with Madonna, offering to pay all her expenses if she would come to Spain.

After teasing that "La Resistencia" had never invited her before, Madonna had one simple demand — "pineapple juice."

"I can squeeze the pineapple juice with my own hands, directly, straight to your mouth. From the pineapple tree to your mouth!" Broncano promised. 'If you come here, whatever you want, you can do it."

"Okay, that's what I want to hear from a man," Madonna quipped.

As for Tokischa, Madonna said, "I love her and I miss her, and I'm so glad I got to meet her and work with her — she's amazing."

The two teamed up in 2022 on "Hung Up on Tokischa," a reimagined version of Madonna's 2005 smash "Hung Up." The song led to a raunchy video.

Tokischa also joined Madonna live onstage for a Pride concert in NYC last June that culminated with a steamy kiss.

Having rocked "La Resistencia" with the ultimate pop flex, Tokischa saucily bid Madonna goodbye with a cooed, "Thank you, bae... kisses."

Madonna is currently enjoying chart success as a featured artist on The Weeknd's "Popular" single, also featuring Playboi Carti, has the single "Vulgar" with Sam Smith arriving June 9, features on several songs on the Christine and the Queens album "Paranoïa, Angels, True Love" (also out June 9), was recently in the studio with pop maestro Max Martin, and launches her "Celebration" hits tour on July 15 in Vancouver.