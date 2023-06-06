Instagram

Eric André decided to get ripped for his Adult Swim show!

The 40-year-old, who has lost and gained weight for “The Eric André Show” before, posted before-and-after photos on Instagram. He wrote, “Bottom of Season 5 versus Top of Season 6. I think the heaviest I got was 218 lbs and the lightest I got was 173lbs!!! I’ll never do a body modification again! That s--t was brutal for both season. (If you work at Marvel, ignore the last two sentences.)”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The comedian took six months to drop 40 lbs. and get into superhero shape. His new look, however, was never meant to last. André tells Men’s Health he’s already back to eating pizza!

Opening up to the magazine, he said of maintaining that ripped look, “It's a full-time job. If you see any middle aged person with abs know that they're either psychotic or unemployed, because it is a full time job.”

He explained, “I remember I got down to 184 lbs., which was my goal weight, and I looked at myself in some camera tests and the abs still weren’t popping. The camera adds 10 lbs. It's totally true. I remember my heart sinking.”

He continued, “I haven't weighed 173 lbs. since high school. But, it's what you got to do. It took me six months.”

Eric had three personal trainers, saying, “It was a little bit of everything. It was strength training and HIIT. Chest and triceps on Monday, Barry's Bootcamp on Tuesday, legs on Wednesday, Barry's Bootcamp on Thursday, back, biceps, and shoulders on Friday. I would do abs for 10 to 15 minutes and walk for low intensity cardio at night. I wouldn't work out Sundays. I would do hot sauna to cold plunge, or get a massage. I got lymphatic massage a couple times.”

As for diet, André revealed, “I was eating nothing but fish, chicken, fruits and vegetables. Japanese sweet potato and sourdough bread were my only carbs. My snack would be no sodium tuna, turkey slices, cottage cheese, and grapes. But, if your only carbs are Japanese sweet potato and sourdough bread, and you can't eat after six o'clock in the evening, and you're drinking a gallon of water, and you can't drink any alcohol, and you can't have hot Cheetos — you start losing your mind.”

When the season ended, Eric said he “went crazy.”

“I lost my mind. I ate a whole pizza,” he confessed. “The day I wrapped, I woke up. I went to Russ and Daughters and ate a bagel. And then, I went back to sleep. And then, I woke up and I went to Prince Street Pizza and I ate an entire pizza. I was like a pig. And then, I went to sleep for an entire weekend. Then, I woke up and I wanted to go on a drinking bender. I don't remember most of that week.”

Afterward he went back to healthier habits, but then a trip to Portugal got him off track again.

“I drank my weight in wine,” he said. “When I got back, I stepped on the scale and I undid all six months of work.”

Now, he’s trying to stay around 190 to 195 so his “pants fit” and he has zero plans for gaining or losing weight again for his show.

“I will never do a body modification again… getting into shape after the age of 21 is so much work that I snapped at the end. They're like hell.”