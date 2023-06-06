Al Pacino on GF Noor Alfallah’s Pregnancy: ‘It’s Very Special.’

Backgrid

Al Pacino has broken his silence about the upcoming new addition to his family.

The actor publicly addressed his girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy, which will be his fourth child, for the first time Monday.

“It’s very special,” said “The Godfather” star in a video obtained by The Daily Mail.

“It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino shares 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with actress Beverly D’Angelo, as well as a daughter, Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

On whether his children will be having a little brother or sister, Al said he doesn’t know what the sex is.

Al and Noor first sparked romance rumors when they were seen having dinner in April 2022. Sources told Page Six at the time the two had been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pacino and Noor, 29, started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men… She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well,” the insider revealed. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

“Extra” recently spoke with Al’s frequent co-star, Robert De Niro, who commented on his friend becoming a dad again at 83.