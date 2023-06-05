Jessica Biel on ‘Boyfriend’ Justin Timberlake and ‘7th Heaven’ Nostalgia (Exclusive)

Instagram

“Cruel Summer” executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple recently sat down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert to dish on Season 2 of the series. Jessica also laughed about jokingly calling Justin Timberlake her “boyfriend” on Instagram.

Chatting about Justin, Biel said her “boyfriend” is “doing fabulous.”

Timberlake “reproposed” to her on Instagram and Melvin asked if she got another ring, or at least a ring pop!

Jessica joked, “Obviously we gotta go straight with the nostalgia. We’re going ring pop or you like tie the dandelion around the finger, like old-school style.”

Meanwhile, the new season of “Cruel Summer” is set in the Y2K era and Jessica said, “We love the feeling of the ’90s, the early ’90s, the late ’90s, this is our era.

“The music, the fashion, that for me I love, but also most importantly of course is the… young women put at the helm of a very challenging storyline.”

She added that “women working together… even though they are against each other and there is conflict… is something that has always been important to me.”

Biel also reflected on being a teen in the ’90s and her “7th Heaven” days.

“It’s so funny to look back on that show,” she said. “I love that cast. I love that that is my history. I’m proud to be part of the ’90s.”

The producers are also excited for fans to see the end of Season 2. Biel said, “We worked really hard on the ending… and we really want to leave the fans with a real ‘oh s--t’ moment, and we hope that it was accomplished.”