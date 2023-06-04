'RHOC's' Shannon Beador Meets Up with Ex David: Unfriendly Exes No More?

Their divorce led to acrimony and their co-parenting included a court battle — but could Shannon Beador and her ex, David Beador, finally be burying the hatchet?

That's what the "RHOC" alum's fans wondered when she posted a smiling selfie with David on Instagram this weekend. Her caption: "You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm 😳." The two apparently bumped into each other completely randomly at the Quiet Woman Restaurant & Bar, a secluded spot in Corona Del Mar, California, that is familiar to "RHOC" fans.

The smiling former couple looked happy to see each other, a big surprise considering they have warred as co-parents following a divorce precipitated by David cheating.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon revealed to BravoTV.com in 2017, as reported by Us Weekly. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Shannon, 59, and David, 58, had been wed since 2000, and share three daughters: Sophie, 21, and twins Adaline and Stella, 18.

In 2021, the twins were at the center of legal wrangling between Shannon and David, with Shannon allowing them to film scenes for her reality series "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" and David filing to bar their participation for fear he and his new family would be mentioned in a derogatory manner around the girls.

They settled the matter, but as Shannon wrote in an Instagram Story after their chance encounter, "It's Been Years" since the two had met in person.

Reaction to Shannon's sunny post was mixed, with "RHOC" veteran Tamra Judge revealing she'd been at the restaurant but "left too soon," and others warning Shannon not to get back together with her ex.

Still others were happy the two had a civil reunion. As "RHOC's" Vicki Gunvalson noted, "Awe your girls will be happy."

David has since married Lesley Cook, but the couple is now estranged and headed for divorce. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Anna Love.