Bruce Willis Grins on Disneyland Day Out with Family

Bruce Willis was all smiles during a family outing to Disneyland amid his ongoing struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Willis, 68, was seen in video posted to Instagram by his wife Emma Heming Willis, as the couple and other family members enjoyed a ride on Splash Mountain, which is set to undergo a major makeover.

"You better watch out — I think we're going to go again," he tells the girl beside him, offering a protective arm.

"Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain ⛰️😅," Emma wrote in the caption, also promising they would all return once Splash Mountain is rebranded as Tiana's Bayou, in honor of the Disney hit "The Princess and the Frog."

The trip came just under the wire — the ride was closed May 31 ahead of its remodel.

Emma announced Bruce's FTD diagnosis in February, saying in a statement, "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone,"' she went on. "For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”