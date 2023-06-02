‘Wild ‘n Out’ Alum Jacky Oh Dead at 32

Getty Images

Jacky Oh, real name Jacklyn Smith died Wednesday in Miami, TMZ reports. She was 32.

There was no cause of death given, but TMZ reports that a now-deleted social media post indicated she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.”

Jacky Oh was DC Young Fly’s longtime partner, and they both appeared on “Wild ‘n Out.” The couple had three children together: Nova, Nala and Prince.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ reports DC was in Atlanta filming “Wild ‘n Out” at the time of her death.

The comedian has not spoken out about her death.

A statement from a BET Media Group Spokesperson posted on the “Wild ‘n Out” Instagram account read, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild 'N Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

The spokesperson continued, "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild 'N Out’ cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."