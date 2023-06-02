Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco enjoyed a mom's night out for the premiere of her new true crime comedy "Based on a True Story."

The actress lit up the carpet in Michael Kors, chatting with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about how she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are still shedding tears of joy over the birth of their baby Matilda.

They welcomed their daughter March 30, and Kaley told Melvin, “Tom's crying a lot. We both cry a lot. We do. You just look at her and you’re like… first of all, I think we’re crying ‘cause we're shocked it’s ours. And we're like, ‘This is ours and we get to keep her forever?’ And we’re just so happy. It’s just pure sweetness all the time. Pure sweetness. Like, what life’s all about — you know?”

Mel asked if she was missing Matilda or battling any mom guilt.

Cuoco told him, “Hell, no. I don’t feel bad I’m here! I love her, but I’m also excited to be out. She’s also asleep and has no idea where I am right now… No, we’re very lucky. We have a lot of help enabling me to come out tonight and support the show I love so much. So I’m so proud to be here.”

Kaley's a real-life true crime obsessed superfan... just like her character in "Based on a True Story."

Kaley and Chris Messina co-star as a couple trying to cash in on America’s true crime obsession with a podcast about a serial killer.

Kaley was pregnant while filming, enjoying takeout from fast-food chain Del Taco on set.

She dished, “Pregnant Kaley is awesome. Who is going to let the sad pregnant woman eat Del Taco by themselves…? We had a lot of fun food orders.”

And baby Matilda apparently tried to steal a scene even before she was born!

“I got such a big kick… She jumped and I said, ‘Did you see that?’ It was almost like an alien was like coming out. So that was her moment.”